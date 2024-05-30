Catholic Charities opens Children’s Space in new center

Rewati Dhakal, who serves as a Children and Family Services professional for Catholic Charities, helped a child keep her balance as she walked across a log on the agency’s new playground. (Photo Special to The Record)

Catholic Charities of Louisville has officially opened its Children’s Space, one of the final touches completed recently in the new Catholic Charities Center in downtown Louisville.

The space includes a playroom and a small playground. Agency staff provide child care in these areas while parents take language classes downstairs.

“For refugees and immigrants, learning English is essential to their ability to become self-sufficient,” said an announcement about the space. “We help make that possible by watching their children in a loving and safe environment so they can focus on learning.

“Childcare isn’t always available to these families, so this part of our mission overcomes that obstacle,” the announcement said.

The mulched playground includes a variety of natural elements, including a log used as a balance beam and tree stumps that create steps of different heights.

A percussion wall features household items, such as pots and pans, and colorful pipes for making music and keeping rhythm.

Assistant childcare volunteers, who would work directly with the children while their parents attend class, are needed Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers must be age 18 or over and have a background check and safe environment training. Regular volunteers are preferred, but one-time help is welcome.For more information about volunteering, contact Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.