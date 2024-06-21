Graduates win National Merit college-sponsored scholarships

Six Catholic high school graduates, members of the class of 2024, are recipients of College-Sponsored Merit Scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. They are:

Assumption High School graduate Lillian Rice, National Merit University of Florida Scholarship.

St. Xavier High School graduates Charles Grohmann, National Merit University of Dayton Scholarship; Patrick Jones, National Merit Purdue University Scholarship; Nicholas Zoglman, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship and Michael Pemberton, National Merit University of Kentucky Scholarship.

Sacred Heart Academy graduate Christine Very, National Merit Clemson University Scholarship.