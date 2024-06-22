CSAA names tennis and field hockey champs

The Catholic School Athletic Association tennis championships were held at Sacred Heart Academy June 10 and 11. Field Hockey championships were determined after matches that were played at Assumption High School June 13.
Tennis champions were:
- Senior boys — St. Patrick School
- Junior boys — Holy Spirit School
- Senior girls — Our Lady of Lourdes School
- Junior girls — St. Patrick
Field hockey champions were:
- Eighth-grade division — Holy Spirit School #1
- Sixth-grade division #1 — Holy Spirit
- Sixth-grade division #2 — St. Margaret Mary School