Sister Mary Virginia Blair, SCN, dies at 95

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Mary Virginia Blair, formerly Sister James Maureen, died June 19. She was 95 and had been a SCN for 73 years.

Sister Blair, a native of New Hope, Ky., first ministered in education, serving in Kentucky as a teacher and principal. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served at St. Cecilia School before serving as principal of St. Philip Neri and St. Raphael schools.

She also served at Catholic Charities of Louisville and at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, St. Joseph Church in Bardstown, Ky., and Holy Name Church.

Over the years, she served the SCN community in various roles, including as Nazareth campus service director, media center assistant, secretary to the Motherhouse coordinator and file clerk at the Louisville Regional Office. During her retirement, Sister Blair served as a volunteer with Candy for Caring — a ministry of the SCNs.

She is survived by her siblings Marguerite Bowling of New Haven, Ky., Grace Thompson of Lexington, Ky., and Gene Blair of Round Rock, Texas, and members of her community.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 25 in St. Vincent de Paul Church on the Motherhouse campus followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.