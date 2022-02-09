Dominican Sister of Peace Rose Anthony Heitzman died Feb. 7 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. The Louisville native was 96 and had been a Dominican sister for 72 years.

Sister Heitzman ministered as a teacher in schools from New York to West Virginia, Nebraska to Tennessee. She later served as a receptionist at Emmaus House, bookkeeper/intake clerk and receptionist at the Sister Visitor Center and as the secretary/bookkeeper at Immaculate Heart of Mary School.

In 1980, Sister Heitzman moved to the St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky., where she provided clerical and community service for many years.

She moved to Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine in 2009 where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Sister Heitzman is survived by her brother Anthony (Tony) Heitzman of Louisville, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Feb. 16 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery. Services will be limited to the Dominican Sisters and family members.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098. To make an online donation or to view a full obituary, visit www.oppeace.org.