Bulletin Board — June 20, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

A Special Disciples of Jesus Mass will be celebrated on June 23 at 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Special needs families and friends are invited to attend the shortened Mass intended for children. A light reception will follow in the hospitality room. For more information, contact Tara Mattingly at 690-2851 or tmattingly@stmm.org.

Registration is open for the 73rd annual Living Rosary, set for Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will preside, and all are welcome to attend. Youth in first through 12th grades are encouraged to participate. Parents may register children, who will help lead the rosary, online at www.MaryLouisville.com.

The Marian Center in St. Matthews will celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the apparitions at Medjugorje with a Mass on June 25 at 7 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive. The Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to six children in the village of Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on that date in 1981.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Benedictine Oblates, Louisville chapter, will meet on June 23 at 3 p.m. in the parish center at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. Benedictine Brother Michael Reyes will be in attendance. The meeting will conclude with Vespers followed by light refreshments. All are invited.

Knights of Columbus Bishop Spalding Council #2761, 4417 River Road, will hold a flag retirement ceremony on July 6 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from the Council Hall and dining room. Bring old worn and tattered American flags to be disposed of respectfully.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

St. John Center, which provides services to the homeless, needs donations of bottled water, new or gently used washcloths and towels and disposable ponchos. Donations can be delivered to the center, 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily (2 p.m. on Wednesdays). Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP. Contact Jim Fulkerson, development coordinator, with questions at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets on Zoom and in St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, every second Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

HERE AND THERE

The Gray Street Farmers’ Market, 485 E Gray St., will be open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through September. The market is a project of Catholic Charities of Louisville and the University of Louisville. Produce grown by refugee farmers in the charity’s Common Earth Gardens program will be for sale. To learn more, please contact Melissa Schreck at 852-8781.

The Louisville Cursillo Movement is hosting a men’s Cursillo weekend July 11-14 at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Drive, and is accepting registrants until June 30. Participants must be 18 years of age to attend. The cost of the retreat is $275, and includes all food, snacks, materials and sleeping arrangements for the weekend. Visit louisvillecursillo.org or call 626-456-2042 for more details.

St. Agnes Church is organizing a pilgrimage to Italy Jan. 27-Feb. 6, 2025 led by Father Justin Nelson, the parish’s pastor. The pilgrimage will include travel to Venice, Florence, Assisi and Rome. The cost is $3999 per person. Space is limited. Contact Pam Slagle at 451-2220 or pslagle@stagneslouisville for more information.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Nazareth Home’s next Community Education Series continues with Steady Strides: Fall Prevention Strategies and will take place June 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the campus at 2000 Newburg Road. Beth Quinn, associate professor & director of clinical education at Bellarmine University, will present on the components of effective exercise programs that will help improve balance and reduce the risk of falling. The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit nazhome.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute is offering a variety of faith formation classes. Location, unless otherwise noted, is the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.:

Catechist Retreat: In Giving that we Receive, July 16, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Lighthouse, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

Christus Vivit: Exploring Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation for Young People, July 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Images of God, July 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Introduction to Sacraments, July 22, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thomas Merton and Pope Francis: Voices for Change in Cultures of Unrest, July 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at: archlouff.org. Each class is $10 unless otherwise noted. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette offers a series of classes via Zoom on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

June 27 and 28 — Revelation’s Place in the Christian Bible

July 11 and 12 — The Apocalypse and the Spiritual Life

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.