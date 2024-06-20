Ursuline sisters give relic to Sacred Heart Academy

A reliquary holds a relic of St. Angela Merici, foundress of the Sisters of Ursuline. The relic is on permanent display in Sacred Heart Academy’s Chapel of the Immaculate Heart. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville have given a relic of their foundress, St. Angela Merici, to Sacred Heart Academy.

The relic, believed to be a tiny bone fragment, is now part of the school’s Chapel of the Immaculate Heart, according to a press release from Sacred Heart.

Ursuline Sister Jean Anne Zappa — president of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, and a former Sacred Heart Academy teacher — presented the relic to Dr. Karen McNay, president of Sacred Heart Schools, during a prayer service in the chapel last month.

‘‘The Ursuline Sisters’ example of serving others embodies how St. Angela called us to live,’’ said McNay. ‘‘St. Angela’s contemplative heart enabled her to answer God’s call to lead. Her vision for serving others called for women to step outside the home or convent to serve others in their community. St. Angela surely leaned on God to have the courage to lead a company of women to be servant leaders.’’

During the service, Sister Zappa spoke to students, telling them St. Angela Merici was a peacemaker and leader who urged others to “lead a Christian life.’’ Sister Zappa asked the students to do the same.

The Ursuline Sisters hope the relic will “inspire the Sacred Heart community to embrace St. Angela’s spirit of service, humility and dedication to living out the values of Jesus,” said the release.