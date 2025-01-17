Sister of Charity of Nazareth Rita Marie Hommrich dies at 99

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Rita Marie Hommrich, formerly Sister Rita Catherine, died Jan. 13. She was 99 and in her 74th year of religious life.

Sister Hommrich, a native of Louisville, ministered in education in Kentucky, Massachusetts and Virginia.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at the old St. Frances of Rome School, Bethlehem Academy in Bardstown, Ky., and the old Nazareth College. She also taught in the Diocese of Owensboro.

She also served as a pastoral associate at St. Luke and St. Margaret Mary churches in Louisville and as the director of religious education for St. Margaret Mary and St. Ignatius churches in Louisville. She also ministered as a spiritual director and counselor in Louisville.

She served her community as a driver and as a researcher and writer on SCN spirituality.

She is survived by her sister Joan Ross and her brother William Hommrich and members of her community.

The wake will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Nazareth Home, 2000 Newburg Road in Louisville.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22 in St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.