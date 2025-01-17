Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Eva Marie Boone dies

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Eva Marie Boone died Jan. 15. She was 90 and had been an Ursuline sister for 73 years.

Sister Boone a native of Howardstown, Ky., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Columba School from 1967-1968. She also taught religious education at St. Columba Church.

Sister Boone also served in the Diocese of Owensboro as a teacher, principal and pastoral minister.

She is survived by her sisters Doris O’Daniel and Patsy Boone of Louisville, her brothers Bob Boone of New Haven, Ky., Newman Boone of Bardstown, Ky., several nieces and nephews and members of her religious community.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Motherhouse Chapel at Mount St. Joseph. A wake service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Motherhouse Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.