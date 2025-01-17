How to celebrate St. Sebastian’s feast day

Feast day: January 20

Michael Weidner, a first-grader at Holy Angels Academy, depicted St. Sebastian’s first attempted martyrdom in this drawing. (Art by Michael Weidner)

St. Sebastian was a soldier. He lived in the 3rd century (that was almost 300 years after Jesus was on Earth).

While in the army, he taught many others about Jesus and they became Christians.

When he was alive, Christians were being persecuted and being killed. People tried to kill him because he told people about Jesus. He was shot with many arrows, but survived.

Once he recovered, he went to the emperor to tell him to stop persecuting Christians. The emperor had him killed.

St. Sebastian was willing to give his life for the faith twice!

He is the patron saint of soldiers, archers and athletes. Many young athletes look to St. Sebastian as an example.

To celebrate his feast day, you can pray for soldiers, play a sport or tell someone about Jesus!

