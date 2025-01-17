New Jersey faith leaders unite to defend immigrant families amid deportation fears

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, N.J., spoke at St. Lucy’s Church in Newark Jan. 13, 2025, during an interfaith gathering of religious leaders committed to supporting immigrants facing the threat of mass deportation by the incoming Trump administration. The event was co-sponsored by the Archdiocese of Newark and Faith in Action, an international faith-based organizing network. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

By Maria Margiotta, Sean Quinn, OSV News

NEWARK, N.J. — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, and more than 35 religious leaders from various faiths gathered Jan. 13 to oppose mass deportations anticipated under the incoming presidential administration.

The bilingual interfaith event focused on the spiritual and practical steps religious communities are taking to resist policies that threaten family unity. It was organized by Faith in New Jersey and Faith in New York, local federations of the national advocacy nonprofit Faith in Action, in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Newark.

The event, held at St. Lucy’s Church in Newark, brought together Catholic, Jewish and Muslim leaders who expressed deep concern for immigrant families at risk of separation and displacement. Among the faith leaders present were Newark Auxiliary Bishops Manuel A. Cruz, Elias R. Lorenzo, Michael A. Saporito and Gregory J. Studerus.

Also there were other New Jersey bishops: Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan of Camden; Camden Auxiliary Bishop Joseph A. Williams; Bishop James F. Checchio of Metuchen; and Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney of Paterson.

Cardinal Tobin was among faith leaders who offered prayers and spoke out against policies that threaten to break apart families.

“We’re deeply concerned about the potential impact of mass deportation on children and families,” Cardinal Tobin said. “Within the Catholic tradition and other faith expressions represented here today, we’re able to see the humanity in everyone. We care for the most vulnerable — children, the poor, the orphans and yes, the immigrants.”

The cardinal outlined four core actions that faith communities are taking to show solidarity with immigrants: encounter, accompaniment, prayer and advocacy. These actions include listening to immigrant stories, walking with families in solidarity, welcoming them into faith communities and advocating for policies that protect them from harm.

President-elect Donald Trump has signaled his administration’s intent to begin large-scale deportations, a move that many fear will lead to widespread family separations and heightened anxiety within immigrant communities. According to Faith in Action, four out of five undocumented people in the U.S. have been in the country for more than 15 years, with nearly 9 million people deeply rooted and invested in their communities. In response, religious leaders from across the country are vowing to defend human dignity and stand in solidarity with immigrants.

During the gathering, Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ migration committee, emphasized the church’s commitment to protecting families and opposing harmful policies.

“The Catholic Church will work to protect our families, witness human dignity and defend religious liberty,” he said. “We will work for immigration reform and good laws, pour cool water on embers of hate, preach the Good News and oppose mass deportations.”

The event also featured speeches from two migrants, who discussed the terror and uncertainty faced by immigrant families. Elsa Samaniego, a community leader from Faith in New York, said many live in constant fear of detention.

“Parents in my community fear doing basic daily tasks like taking our kids to school or our neighborhood parks because we worry about being detained in front of the children,” she said. “We fear reporting crimes to the police because they could collaborate with ICE. We even worry about going to hospitals because we don’t feel safe.”

Rabbi Mordechai Liebling emphasized the shared immigrant experience in both the Jewish and Christian traditions.

“The face of God is seen in the immigrant,” he said. “We have to honor that face of God by honoring the immigrant. … That is the true test of our humanity. That is the true test of our faith.”

The event also called attention to the importance of protecting “sensitive locations” — places such as schools, churches and hospitals — from immigration enforcement actions. The faith leaders present urged their communities to stay vigilant and advocate for the preservation of these protections, which are at risk under the new administration.

“Intimidating God’s people in their temples, schools and hospitals would not be a good use of the law. It would be destructive to the common good,” Bishop Seitz said. “If it should come to pass that the new administration overturns sensitive location policy, then we should oppose this with our prayer and our fasting. We have to raise our voices to oppose it.”

The gathering included an interfaith service in which representatives from various religions each offered a prayer. Attendees were invited to write down the first names of immigrants they know and place them on a collection of rocks, a tribute that comes from the Jewish tradition. They prayed that those immigrants would find peace during this period of uncertainty.

Cardinal Tobin concluded the event by thanking attendees for standing in solidarity with immigrants.

“We must show our love and respect for our immigrant brothers and sisters,” Cardinal Tobin said. “That is what we are modeling today for our communities across the region and country. We hope they are encouraged to care for immigrants during these challenging times.”