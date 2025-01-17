Letter from the Archbishop — Collection for Opportunities for Life, Jan. 18-19

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Greetings in the Lord! On the weekend of January 18-19, parishes will conduct the collection for Opportunities for Life (OFL). The four Kentucky dioceses hold this collection near the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade (January 22) as part of the Kentucky bishops’ unified message advocating for a pro-life culture in our Commonwealth.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, the proceeds from this collection will provide resources to pregnant women and families in crisis, including through material assistance and programming at Catholic Charities of Louisville and the Office of Family and Life Ministries.

The Opportunities for Life collection, which is stewarded by Catholic Charities of Louisville, funds programs that support new and expecting parents. Administered by the Community Support Services department, the Lifeline Fund assists pregnant or new mothers experiencing financial difficulty. This department also provides programming for expecting (Mother-Infant Care) and new parents (Mama Matters) and extends professional social work guidance to parish volunteers who are supporting expecting parents.

In addition to programs already in place to assist new and expecting parents, Catholic Charities and the Office of Family and Life Ministries oversee the “Walking with Moms in Need” program, a local iteration of the national program through which Catholic parishes and communities “walk in the shoes” of local pregnant and parenting women in need. Parishes are provided assistance and connected to mothers and families assigned to them by Catholic Charities.

As you consider your gift, please pray that those experiencing an untimely pregnancy will have the courage to seek help and affirm life as we pray that our culture strengthens its resolve to support both unborn children and their parents. Please know that I remain,

​​​​​Sincerely in the Lord,

​​​​​Most Reverend Shelton J. Fabre

​Archbishop of Louisville