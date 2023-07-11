Dominican Sister Eleanor Fabrizi dies at 91

Dominican Sister of Peace Eleanor Fabrizi died July 5 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 91 and had been a Dominican for 70 years.

Sister Fabrizi, a native of Arlington, Mass., ministered as an educator in New York and Massachusetts.

In 2017, Sister Fabrizi moved to St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky. In 2022, she moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by nieces, nephews and members of her congregation.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. July 12 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated July 13 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098 or online at www.oppeace.org.