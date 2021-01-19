Sister of Charity of Nazareth Patricia Healey, an educator, dies

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Patricia Ann Healey, 84, (formerly Sister Helen Daniel) died Jan. 6 at Nazareth Home. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 61 years.

Sister Healey, a native of Newburyport, Mass., primarily served in educational ministries. She taught in Ohio and Massachusetts. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she was a sixth-grade teacher at St. Joseph School in Bardstown, Ky., and also served at Presentation Academy.

Sister Healey served her SCN Community in a variety of areas, including serving as the chair of the car committee and in community service.

Survivors include her extended family and members of her religious community. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. She was buried in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.