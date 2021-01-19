Mercy Academy to host its ‘Benefit Off Broadway’ online Feb. 13

Mercy Academy will host its annual Benefit Off Broadway on a virtual platform this year. The event, whose theme is “Mask-erade,” will take place Feb. 13.

All the proceeds from the benefit will support Mercy’s tuition assistance program.

The event will include a silent auction, Wheel of Chance, raffles and a $25,000 capital prize drawing. To purchase chances online or to browse and bid on auction items, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/jtM/.

For information on sponsorships and donations, contact Leslie Hibdon at 671-2010.