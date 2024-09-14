Bellarmine University’s Campus Ministry hosts St. Francis feast events

The Campus Ministry department at Bellarmine University invites the public to attend events celebrating the feast of St. Francis of Assisi Oct. 1-3.

The dates and events are:

Tree pilgrimage: Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. — Join professor Dr. Kate Bulinski for a walk around campus. The route will begin at the Thomas Merton Center in the W.L. Lyons Library.

Blessing of the animals: Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the university’s quad.

Transitus: Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in Our Lady of the Woods Chapel.

Contact Sarah Barry at sbarry@bellarmine.edu with any questions.