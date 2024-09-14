Archdiocesan News

Bellarmine University’s Campus Ministry hosts St. Francis feast events

by

The Campus Ministry department at Bellarmine University invites the public to attend events celebrating the feast of St. Francis of Assisi Oct. 1-3.

The dates and events are:

  • Tree pilgrimage: Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. — Join professor Dr. Kate Bulinski for a walk around campus. The route will begin at the Thomas Merton Center in the W.L. Lyons Library.
  • Blessing of the animals: Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the university’s quad.
  • Transitus: Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in Our Lady of the Woods Chapel.

Contact Sarah Barry at sbarry@bellarmine.edu with any questions.

Tags from the story
,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Scout council marks 100th anniversary
By Jessica Able, Record Staff Writer About 1,800 scouts and adult leaders took...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *