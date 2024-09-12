Saint Meinrad Archabbey hosts pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother

The interior of Monte Cassino Shrine in St. Meinrad, Ind., is seen Oct. 1, 2017 after two years of restoration efforts. The shrine, named after the famous Italian monastery founded by St. Benedict, has a history nearly as long as the nearby Benedictine-run St. Meinrad Archabbey, dating back to 1870. (CNS photo/Katie Rutter)

Saint Meinrad Archabbey will host pilgrimages to honor the Blessed Mother at the Monte Cassino Shrine, located one mile east of the archabbey on State Road 62 in St. Meinrad, Ind., each Sunday in October.

The pilgrimages will include hymns, a short sermon, a rosary procession and prayers. Speakers and topics for the pilgrimages are:

Oct. 6 – Benedictine Brother Jude Angel Romero Olivas on “Mark 10: 2-16”

Oct. 13 – Benedictine Father Joseph Cox on “The Blessed Virgin Mary – Our Queen”

Oct. 20 – Archabbot Kurt Stasiak on “Mary the Teacher: Lessons from a Mother”

Oct. 27 – Benedictine Brother Jean Fish on “Mary the Comforter: In anticipation of All Souls’ Day”

Services begin at 2 p.m. central time. The public is welcome. For more information, call Krista Hall at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the event, call 812-357-6611.