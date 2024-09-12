Wedding Anniversaries — Sept. 12, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Denis Berger, members of Incarnation Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 14. Mrs. Berger is a housewife. Mr. Berger is a masonry contractor. The couple have four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Alan Minch Sr., members of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sept. 14. Mrs. Minch, the former Suanne Keene, is a homemaker. Mr. Minch retired after 49 years in the chemical industry. The couple have three children and four grandchildren.