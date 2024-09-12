Bulletin Board — Sept. 12, 2024

SERVICES and DEVOTIONS

Epiphany Church is offering “SoulLife Contemplative Prayer” on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participants are using the book, “Come Have Breakfast” by Elizabeth Johnson, to explore and deepen their prayer. The meetings will take place in Epiphany’s Lighthouse, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, and on Zoom. For more information or to request the Zoom link, contact TJ Jessie at tj@ecclou.org or 780-1329.

RETREATS

Rachel’s Vineyard is offering a post-abortion healing retreat for men and women suffering from the emotional and spiritual wounds of abortion Oct. 11-13 in Owensboro, Ky. Contact Rita at 270-474-4707 or email retreats@hopeafterabortionky.com to register or learn more.

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality, 101 Saint Anthony Drive in Mount Saint Francis, Ind., will offer “The Quest for Holiness,” a Men’s Fall Retreat Oct. 25-27. The cost is $250 for a private room overnight or $125 for commuters. The presenter is Conventual Franciscan Father Vincent Peterson. To learn more and register, call 812-923-8817.

SUPPORT GROUPS

The Family and Life Ministries Office will offer “The Journey of Hope Post-Divorce Healing Program,” an eight-week program beginning Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The sessions will meet in the Maloney Room of Flaget Hall at St. Joseph Church in Bardstown, Ky., 110 North Fifth St. Individuals who cannot attend all eight sessions are still invited to participate as their schedule permits. There is no cost to attend. For more information, contact family@archlou.org.

St. John Paul II Church is hosting a free eight-week Grief Recovery Program beginning today, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane. The program is open to those who have suffered a significant loss, either recently or long ago. For more information, contact Pattie Filley, LCSW and certified grief specialist, at 459-4251, ext. 24.

DivorceCare, a free 13-week seminar and support group for separated or divorced people, is being offered by Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 20.

Participants may join at any time. Register at divorcecare.org. For more information, contact Dana Eckert at 896-0241 or danae@ourlourdes.org.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

A NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group is offered at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Sunday of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. The group is designed to provide an open and supportive environment for those caring for a person with mental illness, including anxiety, depression, addiction, suicidal ideation or other diagnoses. All are welcome.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

HERE AND THERE

Two parishes are planning health fairs in the coming weeks.

Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, will host its 18th Community Health and Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29. The event, open to the public, will feature more than 60 exhibitors, free refreshments and door prizes. Flu and covid vaccines by Walgreens and mammograms by Norton Healthcare will be available.

Holy Trinity Church will host its Annual Health Fair on Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Flu and Covid vaccines, health screenings, on-site mammograms and the collection of old and discontinued medications will be offered. Donations of nonperishable food and hygiene products will be collected for St. Matthews Area Ministries.



The St. Francis Xavier Women’s Club is hosting a bunco night on Sept. 26. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and bunco begins at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. The event will be held in the lower level of the St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 155 Stringer Lane in Mount Washington, Ky. Food and drinks will be available. Contact Patty at p.heuser@twc.com for more information.

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive, will host its monthly all-you-can-eat chicken dinner every second Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $14 for adults and $6 for children ages 5-12. Children under 5 may eat for free. To learn more, contact stlukelouisville@gmail.com.

The Little Sisters of the Poor will host their 31st annual golf scramble Sept. 30 at Woodhaven Country Club, 7200 Woodhaven Road. For more information on registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.littlesistersofthepoorlouisville.org/.

Mount St. Francis will host “MountFest: A Celebration of Art, Music & Food” Sept. 21 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Mount St. Francis, Ind. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested per car. Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring may call 812-923-8817 or email offmgr@mountstfrancis.org.

THE ARTS

The St. Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host an exhibit of oil paintings, titled “Seasons,” by Wyatt LeGrand until Oct. 14. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For library hours, call 800-987-7311.

Holy Name Church will host a recital by organist Dr. Louie Hehman at 2 p.m. Sept. 15. Dr. Hehman will perform works by Robert Schumann, Duke Ellington and Margaret Bonds.

Dr. Hehman is a graduate of Bellarmine University, where he serves as assistant professor of music. He currently serves as the music director of Holy Name Church. This recital is free and open to the public.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

Holy Trinity Church’s Health Ministry is hosting a two-part Alzheimer’s education series for caregivers. The series will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19 and Sept. 24 in the church’s multipurpose building at 501 Cherrywood Road. RSVP to Allyson Skaggs at akskag01@outlook.com.

Immaculata Classical Academy’s 2024-2025 Speaker Series will host Dr. Andrew Seeley Oct. 4 at 7 p.m for a talk on “Treasures Old are New: The Catholic Liberal Arts Renewal.” The event will be held at Immaculata Classical Academy, 440 Zorn Avenue, and a free wine and cheese reception will follow. Donations are appreciated. For more details, contact Jared Meyer at 365-3545.

St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway, will host a Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin to reflect on the readings for the upcoming Sunday. The study will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Sept. 17: “Children aren’t who you think they are”

Sept. 24: “God is not stingy. . . Don’t you be”

Oct. 1: “Adam loses his rib”

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this fall. The next classes are:

Marriage and Annulment — Two Sides of the Same Coin, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to noon at St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky.

Introduction to Scripture, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

Each class is $10. For more details and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register.

The Family Renewal Project will offer “Theology of the Body II: Into the Heart,” an eight-week series. The series can be attended in-person or virtually. The course will begin Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will continue every Wednesday until Nov. 13 at St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive.

The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple, and is free for college students, missionaries and clergy. For more information visit: bit.ly/tobintotheheart, call/text 502-303-1996 or email info@familyrenewalproject.com.

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., is hosting an open house for its graduate theology program Oct. 12-13. Visitors will have opportunities to tour the campus and talk to current students. Overnight accommodation is free.

An online open house will be held Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Registration will close Sept. 30. Register to attend at saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.

St. Aloysius Church in Shepherdsville, Ky., is offering a parent information session on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. to discern the possibility of opening a pre-K to 12th-grade homeschooling hybrid program.

The meeting will include staff from Regina Caeli Academy, an accredited classical Catholic homeschool program with 23 centers throughout the U.S.

The meeting will take place in the lower level of the church. Contact Father Adam Carrico for more information and to register at pastor@stafalcons.com.

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church will examine themes in the work of C.S. Lewis through a series of classes offered via Zoom.

The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics are:

Sept. 19-20: C.S. Lewis explores the afterlife

Sept. 26-27: C.S Lewis explores evil

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., will offer a two-hour workshop, “Creating Conversations that Connect,” with Cory Lockhart, a teacher, artist and public speaker, on Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost is $40, and lunch is not included. To learn more and register, call 812-923-8817.