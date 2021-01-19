Xaverian Brother Charles M. Cully, educator, dies

Xaverian Brother Charles M. Cully, 76, died Jan. 11. He entered the Xaverian Brothers congregation in 1961.

Brother Cully, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., served in education in Maryland and Kentucky.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, he taught at St. Joseph Preparatory School in Bardstown, Ky., Flaget High School from 1968 to 1974 and Trinity High School from 1974 to 1997.

Survivors include his brother Xaverian Brother Thomas Cully of Freehold, N.Y., as well as his cousins and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Joseph Monastery Church in Baltimore on Jan. 16. Burial followed in the Xaverian Brothers Cemetery in Baltimore. Charitable donations may be made in his honor to the Xaverian Brothers, 4409 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, Md., 21229.