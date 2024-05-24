Sister of Charity of Nazareth Eileen Mary Meyer dies at 98

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Eileen Mary Meyer, formerly Sister Eileen Patricia, died May 22. She was 98 and in her 75th year of religious life.

Sister Meyer, a native of Louisville, ministered in education and healthcare in Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served at Spalding University for 17 years as director of financial aid, assistant to the provost for student services and as dean of students.

She also worked as medical technologist and served in various hospitals, including Our Lady of Peace Hospital in Louisville.

From 1993-1999 she served as the first vice president of mission for Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Ky.

During her retirement, she served her congregation as a volunteer and was part of the Presence Committee at Nazareth Home.

She is survived by her sisters Ana Catherine Meyer and Imelda Jean Kargl, 19 nieces and nephews and members of her community.

The wake will be held at 9 a.m. May 28 in St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, Ky., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://nazareth.org/live. Burial will follow in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the SCN, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.