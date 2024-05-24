Spalding to confer 562 degrees

Spalding University will confer 562 degrees during six ceremonies planned between May 30 and June 1.

The Catholic university in downtown Louisville also announced it will honor Tori Murden McClure, who is retiring as the university’s president. Murden McClure has led the university since 2010. Under her leadership, the school’s endowment has grown to more than $30 million dollars and the campus has expanded by 40 percent, according to a press release from the school.

The university also announced Dr. Nancy Ferrell Jones as its 2024 Caritas Award winner. Ferrell Jones has served in the healthcare field for 25 years. She earned a doctor of nursing practice from Capella University and earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Spalding and a bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of Louisville.

During its commencement, the university will confer honorary degrees on four people: Elmer Lucille Allen, a chemist and artist who graduated from Nazareth College; Mark Hogg, founder of WaterStep; Justice Angela McCormick Bisig, who was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2022; and William E. Summers IV, a former deputy mayor and executive at Greater Louisville Inc.