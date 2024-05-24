Ursuline Sisters celebrate 70+ years

Five Ursuline Sisters of Louisville are marking jubilees this year of 70 and 75 years. They are:

75 years

Sister Julienne Guy

Sister Julienne Guy, a native of Atlanta, made her final vows in 1951. She served as principal of Sacred Heart Academy and as an educator, including teacher and principal, at other schools in Louisville, West Virginia, Nebraska, Ohio and South Carolina. She also served the Archdiocese of Louisville as an educational consultant.

She also served in vocation, campus and pastoral ministry in South Carolina. She now resides at Twinbrook Assisted Living and offers a ministry of presence and prayer.

Sister Donata (Mary Catherine) Kokot

Sister Donata (Mary Catherine) Kokot was born in Daguscahonda, Penn., and grew up in Bretz, West Virginia. She joined the Ursulines in 1949 and taught at Louisville area grade schools, including St. Therese, St. Helen, St. Clement, St. Boniface and Sacred Heart Model School. She taught for a total of 48 years in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Maryland, South Carolina and Mississippi.

She served in Mississippi for a total of 31 years, first as a teacher and later as a caregiver and a medical records clerk. She now resides at Twinbrook Assisted Living, where she offers a ministry of presence and prayer.

70 years

Sister Julia (Mary Daniel) Davis

Sister Julia (Mary Daniel) Davis grew up in Louisville and entered the Ursuline community in 1954. She taught at St. Raphael, St. Leo, St. Peter Claver, St. Rita and St. Helen schools in Louisville and in South Carolina for a total of 17 years.

After Vatican II, she began parish ministry, serving as a youth minister and director of music and worship at mission parishes in Mississippi and Kentucky. She served as the director of religious education at St. Helen Church, in youth ministry St. Brigid Church in Vine Grove, Ky., and in parish ministry in other Kentucky parishes.

She has served in various other ministries in the Louisville area, including visiting the sick and homebound at St. Francis of Assisi Church, the St. Joseph Orphans Society Membership Office, and the Ursuline Child Development Center. She currently teaches line dancing and volunteers as a Way Finder at Audubon Hospital.

Sister Clara (Loyola) Fehringer grew up on a farm in Colorado and joined the Ursulines after high school. She taught in Louisville, Nebraska, Indiana and Peru. In Louisville, she taught at St. Therese, St. Anthony, St. Ann, St. Joseph, Coke Methodist Church Day Care Center and in inner-city schools.

She also served with Spanish-speaking mothers in Texas, as the director of formation for the Ursuline Sisters, as a campus minister at Eastern Kentucky University and in leadership for the Ursuline Sisters. Since 1995, she has worked in Hispanic ministry for the Diocese of Lexington, Ky., and at St. Paul Church in Lexington, as a pastoral associate. She currently serves as the parish administrator emerita at St. Paul Church and is on the Fortunate Families (LGBTQ) Committee.

Sister Marilyn (Matthew) Mueller

Sister Marilyn (Matthew) Mueller, a native of Louisville, entered the Ursuline community after graduating from high school. She taught at schools in Louisville, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia. In Louisville, she taught at St. Francis of Assisi and St. Vincent DePaul schools, Angela Merici High School and Sacred Heart Academy.

She also served as the administrator of the Angela Merici Prayer Center, as the outreach minister at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and as a chaplain for Signature HealthCARE elder care and rehabilitation centers. She volunteered for 30 years at the Kentucky Center for the Arts. She now resides at Twinbrook Assisted Living, where she offers a ministry of presence and prayer.

Messages of congratulations may be sent care of the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.