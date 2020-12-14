Sister Miriam Corcoran, SCN, longtime educator, dies

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Miriam Catherine Corcoran, formerly Sister Mary Andrea, 96, died Dec. 10 at Nazareth Home. She had been a professed Sister of Charity for 75 years.

Sister Corcoran entered the novitiate in 1944. She was a lifelong educator and for more than six decades taught elementary, high school, college and adult education classes.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at Presentation Academy from 1950 to 1961 and from 1996 to 2015. At Spalding University, she worked in various capacities from 1970 to 1990 and later in outreach ministry from 1996 to 2015.

She was the confirmation director at St. Thomas More Church from 1990 to 1994. Sister Corcoran was also a researcher and author for the SCN Community Service from 1994 to 1996. She was active in social justice and vigils for peace.

She is survived by her extended family and members of her religious community. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Sister Corcoran will be buried in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.