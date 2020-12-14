Remembering loved ones

Kathy Egan, a parishioner of the Cathedral of the Assumption, hung an ornament on the Tree of Remembrance in Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, Dec. 11. The public is invited to hang an ornament on the tree located near the entrance of Calvary in memory of loved ones who have died. Catholic Cemeteries will provide free personalized ornaments throughout the month. Ornaments will remain on the tree until Jan. 6. This opportunity is available to all, regardless of when or where their loved one was buried. Cemetery gates are open for entry until 6:25 p.m. (Record Photo by Jessica Able)
Mike Egan, a parishioner of the Cathedral of the Assumption, hung an ornament on the Tree of Remembrance in Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, Dec. 11. (Record Photo by Jessica Able)