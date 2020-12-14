Eight-week study of pope’s ‘Fratelli Tutti’ to begin Jan. 10

“A heart open to the whole world,” an eight-week study of Pope Francis’ new encyclical, “Fratelli Tutti, on Fraternity and Social Friendship,” will be offered via the Zoom online platform on consecutive Sundays beginning Jan. 10. Father Jim Flynn, a retired priest in the Archdiocese of Louisville, will lead the program.

The program will examine each of the encyclical’s eight chapters, according to a press release from organizers.

“This encyclical is so very timely and pointed that it deserves a serious review,” the release said. Fratelli Tutti was issued Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

The program is free, but registration is required. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/tfprogram. Following registration, participants will be sent a confirmation message explaining how to join the meeting.