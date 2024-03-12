Sister Michaella Cronin, an educator, dies at 99 

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Michaella Cronin, formerly Sister James Marguerite, died March 11 in Nazareth, Ky. She was 99 and in her 69th year of religious life.

Sister Cronin, a native of Lexington, Ky., ministered as an educator in Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Maryland.

She also served as a pastoral associate at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Lexington Park, Md.

She served her community as the associate director for Camp Maria Retreat Center in Leonardtown, Md., — where she spent her summers growing up — from 1997 to 2008. Sister Cronin also served at the Nazareth Retreat Center as a volunteer from 2008 to 2020.

She is survived by members of her extended family and members of her community, including her friend Sister Carol McKean.

A wake service will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 13 in St. Vincent Church on the Motherhouse campus.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Vincent at 10:30 a.m. March 14 followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.