Winners of Vocation Essay and Poster contest named

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Vocation Office and Serra Club have announced the winners of their annual Vocation Essay and Poster Contest.

Essay writers were asked to respond to the following prompt:

“How can Eucharistic adoration inspire someone to listen to God’s call to become a priest, consecrated religious or deacon?”

Celina De León, a seventh-grader at St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky., won first place. Her essay appears below.

Second place went to McKenna Menold, a seventh-grader at St. James Church in Elizabethtown, Ky. Gracie Crick, a seventh-grader at St. Stephen Martyr School, placed third.

Poster competitors were asked to create a poster that promotes vocations to the priesthood, consecrated religious life, permanent diaconate, married life or single life.

Ty Holmberg, a sixth-grader at St. Albert the Great School, won first place.

Maya Abell, a sixth-grader at St. Albert the Great, placed second.

Natalie Leake, a sixth-grader at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky., placed third.

The annual contest is meant to prompt young people to think about and learn about vocations. It is sponsored by the Vocation Office and the Serra Club, an organization dedicated to promoting vocations. The vocation office received 175 entries this year.

First-place winners will be recognized at the Serra Club luncheon on March 18 and all top finishers will receive a monetary prize.

First Place Essay – Celina DeLeón, St. Dominic School, Springfield, Ky.

Celina De León

Eucharistic adoration can be a powerful spiritual experience that inspires someone to listen to God’s call to become a priest, deacon, or consecrated religious through his comforting presence.

Adoration is medicine for the soul. Listening to God’s voice helps us understand our vocation. Spending time with the Blessed Sacrament, one can experience relaxation and peace that allows us to open our hearts and minds to God’s loving voice. Sitting in front of the monstrance at church allows us to know and understand that our Creator is fully and truly present before our eyes.

Adoration allows us to shut out the hectic noise of the world. It helps us recognize the beauty in Jesus Christ our Lord.

As Pope Francis says, “A vocation flows from the heart of God and blossoms into the good soil of faithful people.”

This quote shows that once you are truly able to listen to God’s voice, your true vocation will start to form. So, letting God talk to you can inspire you in so many ways to become involved with the church and dive deeper into religious life.

God’s words are like a radiant beam shining upon us. Just like when we soak the sun in we get a tan, when we let God’s glory and light shine through us we live through him.

In conclusion, eucharistic adoration can be an experience that can inspire someone to become a deacon, priest or consecrated religious through His divine and holy presence.

Celina De León is a seventh-grader at St. Dominic School in Springfield, Ky.

Second Place Essay – McKenna Menold, St. James School, Elizabethtown, Ky.

How Does Eucharistic Adoration Call Someone to Their Vocation?

Eucharistic Adoration is one of the greatest ways to hear God’s Call. Though it may not be obvious at first, God speaks to you in many different ways, and for me it is through Eucharistic Adoration. I have my own personal experience when it comes to hearing the Lord’s desire for me, and I have heard others’ stories, as well.

I will be getting confirmed at St. Martin’s very soon, and I just recently went on my confirmation retreat. We were visited by the Missionaries of Franciscan University, and when asking them how Eucharistic adoration called them, I learned a lot. One of the college students had said that just sitting in silence and listening is where he found his calling. By sitting there, he heard the voice of the Lord as a breath of fresh air running through him, and he knew then that he had made the right choice in joining the mission. I hope to hear the Lord call me just as he did.

Though I’ve heard the stories of other people, I have my own to share. As of late, I’ve yearned to just sit in the calmness and safety of the chapel. I’ve wanted to be in the presence of the Lord, and every time I go, I never want to leave. I have much to ask, but now I need time to listen. I feel a strong force pulling me towards Him, and as each day goes by, it gets stronger. I see how Eucharistic adoration calls others to their vocation, as I can hear it calling my name now. One day, I will hear the Lord’s voice, and I will know that He has a plan for me, I only need to listen.

Third Place Essay – Gracie Crick, St. Stephen Martyr School

Adoring Jesus Christ

What is the genuine definition of Eucharistic adoration? I pondered this question to myself when I perused the topic of this year’s essay. As a result of my intriguement, I decided to interview Father Peter Bucalo. After my remarkable discussion with him, I indeed have the correct answer.

Some may be confused about the actual meaning of Eucharistic adoration in the same aspect I did. However, the meaning is acutely straightforward. The definition of Eucharistic adoration is our own profound and personal communication with Lord Jesus, or simply “loving Jesus” as Father Peter perceives it. Another word that suits “love” greater for this topic is the namesake word adore. Adoration is another category of love. Adoration isn’t just admiration, it is a veneration of respect. Adoration is truly above and beyond.

Eucharistic adoration involves exposing a consecrated host in a monstrance. During this period, members of the church can rejoice in Jesus’ presence in several mannerisms: singing, praying, and simply being in the presence of Jesus are all valid approaches to take during this period. Father Peter remarks that sitting in the presence of God is the most noteworthy; ensuring an honest connection to God.

Well, how can it inspire me? During our interview, Father Peter shared an extraordinary story that inspired him to enter the priesthood. “Sometimes God speaks when we are silent.” The encouragement occurred when he was at a Mass, fallen away from God. At the end, he sat in the presence of Jesus, wondering what he should pursue in life. As he ascended to exit, a woman suddenly approached him. “ ‘I bet you’d make a good priest,’ ” she stated. Simply sitting in God’s presence fastened a connection that gave Father Peter answers. Others can also listen for God’s voice of inspiration in quiet reflection.