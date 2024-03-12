Dominican Sister Doris Lee Mingus, a teacher, dies at 83

Dominican Sister of Peace Doris Lee Mingus died March 11 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 83 and had been a Dominican for 63 years.

Sister Mingus, a native of Louisville, ministered as a teacher in Kentucky, West Virginia, Illinois and Tennessee.

In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Rose in Springfield, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Sts. Simon and Jude and West End Catholic schools in Louisville.

Sister Mingus served her community by providing community service and pastoral care at Sansbury Care Center. She was a receptionist at the Motherhouse from 2006 to 2018.

In 2018, she moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

Sister Mingus is survived by her brother Ronnie Mingus, her sisters Ruth Ann Burke and Rita Hasty and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. March 14 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. March 15 in the chapel. Burial will follow in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098, or securely online at www.oppeace.org.