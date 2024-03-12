Queen’s Daughters fashion show and luncheon set for April 11

The Queen’s Daughters will host its 71st annual fashion show and luncheon “Spring into Fashion,” presented by Dillard’s, on April 11 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 830 Phillips Lane. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The Queen’s Daughters is a Catholic women’s organization founded in 1915 to support and serve the community’s spiritual, social and humanitarian needs, according to an announcement from the group.

Various raffle packages are available for purchase online and in person on the day of the event including a capital prize — a $500 Dillard’s shopping experience and a stay at the Galt House Hotel. Fashion show tickets are $65 per person. To make a reservation by March 28 or to donate online, visit https://queensdaughtersinc.com/upcoming-events/2024-fashion-show-and-luncheon.