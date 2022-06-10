Sister Ann Kernen dies at 90

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Ann Kernen, formerly Sister Anthony, died June 6 in Louisville.

The Frankfort, Ky. native was 90 and had been an SCN for 70 years.

Sister Kernen’s early ministry was in education.

She taught kindergarten, first and seventh grade as well as music classes at St. Lawrence School.

She earned her undergraduate degree in education from Spalding University and her master’s in guidance from Michigan State University. She attended Aquinas Institute of Theology in Iowa for the formation director program.

Sister Kernen served her community in the novitiate at Nazareth from 1972-1976, as assistant provincial and as associate regional for the U.S. southern region.

She also served as assistant coordinator at Nazareth Home.

Sister Kernen spent several months in Mokama, India, and served as a counselor and in pastoral ministry in Kathmandu, Nepal. Later, she served in Belize, Central America in parish ministry and as vocations director.