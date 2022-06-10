Archdiocesan News

University of Louisville’s Trager Institute
honors elders for ‘optimal aging’

The University of Louisville’s Trager Institute will honor men and women aged 85 and older at an award ceremony in September for “optimal aging,” a distinction that recognizes them as models for aging.

The Gold Standard for Optimal Aging Award Ceremony will be in person with a virtual option this year. To nominate an honoree, visit www.tragerinstitute.org/gold-standard.

Nominees must be 85 years old before Sept. 1 and should “exhibit a zest for life and involvement in activities that demonstrate their engagement with living life to the fullest,” according to a release from the Trager Institute. Nominations will be accepted until July 15.

