The University of Louisville’s Trager Institute will honor men and women aged 85 and older at an award ceremony in September for “optimal aging,” a distinction that recognizes them as models for aging.

The Gold Standard for Optimal Aging Award Ceremony will be in person with a virtual option this year. To nominate an honoree, visit www.tragerinstitute.org/gold-standard.

Nominees must be 85 years old before Sept. 1 and should “exhibit a zest for life and involvement in activities that demonstrate their engagement with living life to the fullest,” according to a release from the Trager Institute. Nominations will be accepted until July 15.