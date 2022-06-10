Students from Sacred Heart Academy, Assumption, St. Xavier and Trinity high schools raised $27,000 from the annual Pink and White flag football game which took place at the end of April.

Students from the four schools worked together to raise funds through the sale of tickets and T-shirts. The money was donated to the Norton Cancer Institute, which “provides a personal oncology-certified nurse specializing in breast health to help ease stress and increase emotional support for patients and family members throughout treatment,” according to information from Assumption. Since the Pink and White Game started in 2007, it has raised more than $270,000.