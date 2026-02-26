Official — Leadership of Vocation Office to shift with new appointments

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre announced the following appointments, effective July 1, 2026, except where noted.

Reverend Steven J. Reeves

Reverend Steven J. Reeves has been appointed director of seminarians for the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Vocations while continuing as pastor of St. Lawrence Church and chaplain of Holy Cross High School.

He will be responsible for the seminarians in formation for the archdiocese, and he will share in promoting vocations to consecrated religious life.

Father Reeves, who was born in Conway, S.C., attended seminary at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind. He was ordained a priest of the archdiocese on May 25, 2019.

He previously served as administrator and pastor of St. Thomas and St. Monica churches and as chaplain for Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Ky. He also served as associate pastor of St. Patrick and St. Boniface churches.

Deacon Matthew Millay

Reverend Matthew H. Millay will become the director of vocations for the Office of Vocations while continuing to serve as administrator of the Church of the Ascension.

He will be responsible for discerners who are considering entering the seminary and for promoting vocations to the priesthood in the archdiocese. He will share in promoting vocations to consecrated religious life.

Father Millay, who is from Guston, Ky., attended St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 1, 2024. He previously served as associate pastor of Holy Spirit and St. Leonard churches.

Very Reverend Martin Linebach, who serves as vicar for vocations, will complete his time as vicar on June 30, 2026.