Wedding Anniversaries — June 1, 2023

Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lee Montfort Jr., members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 1. Mrs. Montfort, the former Nancy Ann Fischer, co-owned of Miss Athletic for 16 years and worked for 34 years at Baptist Hospital East. Mr. Montfort retired in 2016 after 44 years at LG&E. The couple have five children and three grandchildren.

Louis and Patricia Leppert, members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 2. Mrs. Leppert, the former Patricia Blessett, worked at Boys and Girls Haven and Assumption High School. Lt. Colonel Leppert retired from the United States Army in 1997 after 23 years of service. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Geoffrey Vickery, members of St. Agnes Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 2. Mrs. Vickery, the former Paulette Bainbridge, retired in 2020 after 23 years as a psychotherapist. Mr. Vickery retired in 2018 from Lang Company after 39 years and in 2021 from St. Agnes, where he served as organist and choir director for 33 years. The couple have six children and 14 grandchildren.