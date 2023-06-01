Bulletin Board — June 1, 2023

SERVICES and RETREATS

Several eucharistic processions are scheduled to take place on the feast of Corpus Christi, June 11, around the Archdiocese of Louisville:

The archdiocesan procession will begin with Mass celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre at 5:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. Following Mass, participants will gather nearby at the Belvedere in downtown Louisville at 6:45 p.m. for the procession. It will begin with prayer, followed by adoration at 7:15 p.m. At 7:45 p.m. the procession will travel from the Belvedere to the cathedral. The event will conclude with Benediction at 8:15 p.m. and an ice cream social in the undercroft.

A procession and adoration sponsored by Knights of Columbus will begin at 3 p.m. at St. Dominic Church in Springfield, Ky., and make a circuit of 8/10 of a mile. Members of parishes in the region and surrounding counties are invited to take part. Following the procession, participants are invited to attend an ice cream and dessert social at 4 p.m. at St. Dominic.

A eucharistic procession will take place after the 9 a.m. Mass on June 11 at St. Augustine Church in Lebanon, Ky.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer June 12 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations at 12:45 p.m. on June 14 at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. All are welcome.

The Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality in Mount St. Francis, Ind., is offering a Quilter’s Retreat June 13-17. Retreatants are invited to bring their machines and supplies. To register, visit https://mountsaintfrancis.org/quilters-retreat-1.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

St. John Center needs donations of new or gently used bath towels and washcloths, coffee, sugar and powdered creamer. Supplies can be dropped off at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. or may be donated through the Amazon Wishlist online at https://a.co/dJQb2rP.

For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

The Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, is seeking volunteers with trucks or SUVs to pick up donated bread and produce for its Dare to Care Food Distribution Program. Volunteers pick up items Monday through Friday at the Dare to Care Food Bank on Fern Valley Road and deliver them to the CEC. For more information, call the CEC at 776-0262.

The American Red Cross is planning a blood drive at St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., on June 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The drive will be held in honor of the late Father Kenneth Kamber who was an avid blood donor. Register to donate at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

The Hope and Healing Grief Group for those touched by the loss of a loved one to substance abuse meets at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on the third Wednesday of the month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Center. Contact Laura Graven at lgraven@stalbert.org or 425-3940, ext. 169, for more information. All are welcome.

THE ARTS

The Chattanooga Boys Choir will perform at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., June 5 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

The choir will present a varied program of favorites from their 2022-2023 season. Featured pieces include musical settings of Langston Hughes poetry and several works by new and emerging composers.

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will present a free organ program, Comedy Cavalcade, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. Tim Baker will lead a musical journey through silent films with Laurel and Hardy, Buster Keaton and more. For more information, contact Dr. Holly Smith at hsmith@stmm.org.

HERE and THERE

The Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway, will host a Senior Prom June 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The theme will be “Remember the Times” and the event is intended for those 55 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, call the CEC at 776-0262.

The Ladies of Good Shepherd Card Party for a Cause will be June 13 in the church’s Lehmann Hall, 3525 Rudd Ave.

Admission is $8 and includes lunch. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Half of the proceeds will benefit Women in Circle. For reservations, call 749-9780.

St. Agnes Church’s SENGA Club for those 55 years and older is hosting the St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, during the June meeting. The program will be held June 14 at 1 p.m. in the parish’s St. Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. Members and their guests are invited.

ALUMNI

St. Xavier High School class of 1978 will hold a 45-year reunion June 9-10. For more information or to register, visit saintx.com/1978reunion or call 637-8485.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be June 14 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Leslie Hibdon, director of advancement at Mercy Academy.

The cost for lunch is $9. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

June 8 and 9: Formation of Jewish and Christian canons.

June 15 and 16: Production and copying of manuscripts.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer a variety of faith formation classes this summer at the Maloney Center, 1200 S. Shelby St.

“Confirmation 101: So Much More Than Meets the Eye,” June 6, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Images of God,” June 6, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Introduction to Scripture, June 6, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Introduction to Sacraments, June 7, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Confirmation 201: The Leap from Candidate to Disciple … a Critically Timed Opportunity,” June 8, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Introduction to Prayer, June 9, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

“Evidence of the Resurrection in Catholic Saints and Martyrs,” June 12, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Mystery of God Revealed in the Gospel of John,” June 12, 9 a.m. to noon.

“The Golden Age of Israel and the Role of the Temple,” June 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., cost is $20.

Overview of the Four Constitutional Documents of Vatican II for Catholic Educators, June 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., cost is $20.

“Catholic Identity: Creating Comprehensive School Themes Based on Scripture and Tradition,” June 15, 9 a.m. to noon.

For more details about each class and a full listing, view the course catalog at archlouff.org/.

Each class is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Class sizes will be limited and participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).

The Family Renewal Project is offering several classes this summer:

“Pioneers: Understanding Exodus (Discover Your Story Level 2),” June 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road.

“Awaken to Discover Your Story: A day retreat for adults,” June 10, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. Registration is free.

“Pioneers: The Purpose of Christmas (Discover Your Story Level 3),” June 15, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road. Registration is $10.

For more information and to register for these classes online, visit https://www.familyrenewalproject.com/event/.

The Daniel Rudd Africentric Formation Institute, part of the Office of Multicultural Ministry’s African American Ministries, will hold its next program June 10.

“Introduction to Africentric Catholic History” will be presented from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway. The presenter will be Janice Mulligan, associate director Office of Multicultural Ministry. The cost of the class is $25 and includes continental breakfast, lunch and workshop materials. For more information and to register, call 471-2146 or email jmulligan@archlou.org.