The Archdiocese of Louisville will host Accommodate 2021: A College and Career Night for Students Seeking Support Services and Post-Secondary Career Opportunities on Nov. 4.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Sterne Gymnasium at St. Xavier High School, 1609 Poplar Level Road.

Representatives from colleges, universities and alternative post-secondary programs will provide information on:

How colleges and universities are addressing the needs of students with learning differences.

Availability of community resources to support college students.

Post-secondary career opportunities.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required. For more information, contact Lori Weiter at 585-3291 or lweiter@archlou.org.