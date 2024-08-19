Sharing God’s love can make a difference in the world, cardinal says

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Knowing that one is loved by God and loving God in return provides a firm foundation for building healthy relationships and healthy communities even in a world that seems dark and threatening, said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.

“In the face of the temptation of discouragement, the complexity of the current crisis and, in particular, the challenge of a peace that seems impossible, the Holy Father urges everyone to become responsible protagonists of change, actively collaborating in the church’s mission in order to give life together to places where Christ’s presence can be seen and touched,” the cardinal wrote to people attending the Meeting in Rimini, an annual event sponsored by the Communion and Liberation movement.

Writing on behalf of Pope Francis, Cardinal Parolin said a joint commitment to sharing God’s love for every person “can generate a new world, where the love that was shown to us in Christ triumphs in the end, and the entire planet becomes a temple of fraternity.”

Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly young adults, were expected to attend the conferences, workshops, speeches and concerts offered in Rimini, Italy, Aug. 20-25.

The theme for the 2024 gathering was, “If we are not after the essence, then what are we after?”

In his message, released Aug. 19, Cardinal Parolin said Pope Francis constantly invites Christians to focus on “that which gives meaning to our lives, first and foremost by stripping ourselves of that which weighs us down, following the example of a climber who, having reached the rock face, must rid himself of the superfluous in order to climb more expeditiously.”

Doing so, he said, people discover that “the value of human existence does not consist in things, in successes achieved, in the race of competition, but first and foremost in that relationship of love that sustains us, rooting our journey in trust and hope: It is friendship with God, which is then reflected in all other human relationships that grounds the joy that will never fail.”

“We are loved, this is the essential truth,” the cardinal wrote, echoing the message Father Luigi Giussani, the founder of Communion and Liberation, often emphasized to the university students he worked with.

“Returning to the essential that is Jesus does not mean escaping from reality but, on the contrary, is the condition for truly immersing oneself in history, for facing it without running away from its challenges, for finding the courage to risk and love even when it seems not worth it (and) for living in the world without any fear,” he said.

Pope Francis, the cardinal said, appreciates the theme chosen “because focusing on the essentials helps us take our lives into our own hands and make them an instrument of love, mercy and compassion, becoming a sign of blessing for our neighbor.”