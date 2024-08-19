Educators say special needs, developmental disabilities on rise, blame screen time, pandemic

By Tom Tracy, OSV News

MIAMI — Two key educators associated with Head Start of Miami-Dade County in Southern Florida and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami worry about an uptick in youngsters with specific developmental disabilities and special needs.

While the exact causes remain a matter of speculation, it is thought that excessive electronic device screen time among the very young and possibly the lingering impact of the coronavirus-related lockdowns of 2020 and reduced in-person socialization are likely key factors driving the trend.

Maria Riestra-Quintero, president of the Florida Head Start Association, who spoke at an Aug. 9 conference in Miami, talked to the Florida Catholic, Miami’s archdiocesan news outlet, about her concerns.

“We have seen an increase recently in children with all sorts of developmental delays — mainly in speech and language, and we think it has to do with use of tablets in the early years,” she said, adding that 90% of the brain “develops in the first five years of life and with a (electronic device) tablet a child doesn’t have a feedback loop.”

“If we are having a conversation I am asking you questions, you are responding to me then that is what we call a feedback loop and that develops receptive and expressive language,” said Riestra-Quintero, who is assistant director of early childhood programs in the Head Start/Early Head Start Division of Miami-Dade County’s Community Action and Human Services Department.

She refers to the screen time usage guidelines set forth by the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, which has detailed recommendations on managing a child’s screen time according to age.

Screen time includes interaction with smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, TVs and computers.

The academy recommends:

— Until 18 months of age limit screen use to video chatting along with an adult (for example, with a parent who is out of town).

— Between 18 and 24 months screen time should be limited to watching educational programming with a caregiver.

— For children 2-5, limit noneducational screen time to about one hour per weekday and three hours on the weekend days.

On average, children ages 8-12 in the United States spend four to six hours a day watching or using screens, and teens spend up to 9 hours. While screens can entertain, teach and keep children occupied, too much use may lead to problems, according to the academy.

The results of overuse can include sleep problems, poor academic performance, poor reading habits, less social time, reduced outdoor and physical activity, obesity, mood problems, and poor self-esteem and body image issues.

“If you use a tablet there is receptive language but not expressive language, so you cannot express yourself,” Riestra-Quintero said. “You are listening, you are taking in, but when it’s time to express your feelings, your emotions and to be able to communicate we are seeing that many students are coming in with a greater gap since COVID,” she said.

Riestra-Quintero recommends no tablet or screen time use for youngsters under age 2, and well-monitored, limited screen time use as age increases.

Evelyn Molina, a Miami Catholic Charities regional director for Head Start programming honored this year as Head Start director of the year for Miami-Dade County, told The Florida Catholic that some 10% of Head Start student slots are reserved for those with special needs.

“This past year what is new — and we will be seeing it again this year — is that we have a lot of children coming out of the pandemic with conduct disorders, speech delays, need for occupational therapy, and a lot of children with autism and behavior issues,” Molina said. “That has added another level of training we have to provide teachers on how to deal with these special needs,” she added.

“Some were probably toddlers staying at home often alone during the pandemic and with no other children to socialize with, now needing to adapt to (in person) routine,” she said. “We observe our students for 30 to 45 days and beyond that if we see an identifiable need we collaborate with outside agencies who come into the program to provide services on site. That requires (community) partnerships.”

In addition, education and cellphones are generally at odds, according to Pew Research Center analysis published as more and more public school districts weigh smartphone bans.

According to USA Today, Florida in 2023 became the first state that required its public schools to ban students from using phones in class.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently called for legislation to ban smartphones in schools because of their addictive nature. And USA Today said lawmakers in at least half a dozen other states this year are considering passing legislation to do the same.

One of the nation’s largest school districts, the Los Angeles Unified School District, voted June 18 to ban use of cellphones and social media platforms during the school day.



NOTES: These websites offer tips on developing healthy technology use: https://www.commonsensemedia.org; http://www.connectsafely.org; http://www.cyberwise.org; and https://cyberbullying.org.

