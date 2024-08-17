A Time to Speak — Seek Jesus’ real presence, even in ordinary moments

Jane Cruthirds

This summer I had the most profound experience of Jesus’ real presence in the Eucharist. How could I have known what Jesus had in store for me during the Women of the Church regional forum?

I knew this gathering would be powerful. It would be the manna I needed for my ministry. Women gathered to ponder eucharistic living. Together, we shared our stories, learned and, most importantly, encountered Jesus.

Agnes Kovacs’ presentation on the Paschal Mystery was a story of living Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. Agnes encouraged my heart to ponder the deep love God offers me through His son, Jesus, in the Eucharist. Her talk was sewn together with beautiful art and poetry.

One poem in particular told the story of two people, walking toward the sanctuary to receive Jesus in the Eucharist. I imagined an older married couple who had experienced much in their lives. The wife with her hand on her frail husband’s shoulder as he walked slightly ahead of her in procession. This beautiful poem expressed the love and tenderness of a profound eucharistic moment.

And then it happened, that moment became my reality.

Agnes projected the poem that she had just spoken. My breath quite literally left my body. As I struggled to catch my breath, tears streamed down my face. At this moment, I knew I would never approach Jesus in the Eucharist the same way again!

The poem, written by Paul Martin, is called “Mother and Autistic Son at Mass.” That beautiful couple walking toward Jesus in the Eucharist was actually a son, followed by his mother. That beautiful couple, in ordinary eucharistic procession, was my son and me at any given Mass.

Mr. Martin could have easily written that poem about my experience walking with Duncan towards Jesus. In this poem, I saw Jesus. In this poem, I recognized that I do not lead Duncan to Christ each time we go to Mass. He leads me.

Jesus is really, truly and substantially present in the Eucharist. His sacrifice at the altar joins with ours and becomes nourishment for our Christian lives. I believe this with every ounce of my being. I am certain of His presence in the Eucharist just as I am certain of His presence in my son, Duncan. Jesus’ life is co-mingled with mine. My heart bursts with God’s deep love, a mother’s love.

As we continue to benefit from the gifts of the National Eucharistic Congress held this past July, I invite you to seek the real presence of Jesus in the ordinary and in the sacrament. He is in the eucharistic procession of the grocery line. He is in the eucharistic pilgrimage of a family vacation. He is in the words of a poet who adeptly observes the extraordinary in a very ordinary moment.

Mother and Autistic Son at Mass

By Paul Martin

So often I see them in line to receive communion,

She standing behind him,

her hands upon his shoulders,

And still, I don’t know

Whether it’s her guiding him

Or him leading her into depths of love

neither alone knows.

The poem, “Mother and Autistic Son at Mass” was originally published in “Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry 2024.” It is reprinted here with permission.

Jane Cruthirds is director of mission and formation for Sacred Heart Schools.