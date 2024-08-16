Training program for pastoral care to the sick begins

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick.

The program will train people to provide pastoral care for those who are homebound or in hospitals or nursing homes.

The classes will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s Parish Office, in Bardstown, Ky., on consecutive Mondays Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. The course will include the following topics:

Sept. 9 — Taking Communion to the sick and homebound

Sept. 16 — Introduction to pastoral care

Sept. 23 — Pastoral communication skills

Sept. 30 — Prayer

Oct. 7 — Understanding loss and grief

Oct. 14 — Self-awareness and boundaries

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dbouchard@archlou.org.