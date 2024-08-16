Training program for pastoral care to the sick begins

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick.
The program will train people to provide pastoral care for those who are homebound or in hospitals or nursing homes.
The classes will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s Parish Office, in Bardstown, Ky., on consecutive Mondays Sept. 9 through Oct. 14. The course will include the following topics:
- Sept. 9 — Taking Communion to the sick and homebound
- Sept. 16 — Introduction to pastoral care
- Sept. 23 — Pastoral communication skills
- Sept. 30 — Prayer
- Oct. 7 — Understanding loss and grief
- Oct. 14 — Self-awareness and boundaries
Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Bouchard in the Family and Life Ministries Office at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dbouchard@archlou.org.