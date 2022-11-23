Dominican Sister Joan Monica McGuire dies at 90

Dominican Sister of Peace Joan Monica McGuire died Nov. 21 at Sansbury Care Center in St. Catharine, Ky. She was 90 and had been a Dominican Sister for 67 years.

Sister McGuire, a native of Cedar Rapids, Neb., ministered as an educator in Illinois and Nebraska.

She served her community as the regional coordinator for the Western Region for the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine — which merged with several other congregations to become the Dominican Sisters of Peace in 2009. Sister McGuire served as president of the Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine from 1972-1980 and then served on the leadership board from 1992-1996. In the Archdiocese of Chicago, Sister McGuire served as director of ecumenical affairs and interreligious affairs.

In 2014, Sister McGuire moved to Sansbury Care Center where she began a ministry of prayer and presence.

She is survived by her sister Winifred “Winnie” Becker, several nieces and nephews and members of her congregation.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Sansbury Care Center Chapel.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in the St. Catharine Motherhouse Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr., Columbus, Ohio, 43219-2098 or online at www.oppeace.org.