Bulletin Board — Nov. 24, 2022

Services and Devotions

The Anniversary Mass for couples celebrating 30, 40, 50, 60 and 60+ years of marriage will be celebrated Dec. 18 at noon at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St.

The liturgy will be live-streamed on the cathedral’s YouTube channel. Pre-register before Dec. 7 by calling your parish office.

A First Saturday Devotion with Mass will be at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 435 S. 5th St., Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., followed by a Holy Hour and reconciliation at 9:30 a.m.

The devotion will include eucharistic adoration, Fatima prayers, the rosary with meditations and a special focus on the carrying of the cross, the consecrations to Jesus and Mary and sacred music by Sarah Nettleton Cleary.

A Purple Mass — held in memory of those who have died as a result of addiction — will be celebrated Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre and Fathers Jonathan Erdman and Dustin Hungerford will concelebrate.

St. Francis Xavier Church in Mt. Washington, Ky., will hold a kerygma prayer experience Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. Kerygma is a Greek word interpreted as “proclamation.”

The evening will consist of prayer and reflection based on the Word of God, music, art and reconciliation.

For information, contact Paula Silliman, pastoral associate, at paula.silliman@sfxmw.com or 538-4933, ext. 104.

Organizations

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold its next luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road.

Sister of Mercy Paulanne Diebold will speak on her vocation journey. The cost is $12 for members and $15 for others. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

St. John Center, which provides a day shelter, needs new winter hats and gloves. Donations can be dropped off Thursday to Tuesday each week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule a donation drop-off time, contact Jim Fulkerson at 398-3505 or jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org.

Support Groups

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing), a support group for those whose loved ones (family or friends) have died from substance use disorder or addiction,​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email MaryWuerdeman@comcast.com or Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Singles

The Catholic Single Adults Club will meet for dinner at Metro Diner Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.

For more information and directions, call 553-1476.

The Catholic Single Over 50 Group invites Catholics over age 50 interested in gathering socially to join. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month in the multipurpose building of Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road.

For information, contact Debbie at debralmefford14@gmail.com or Sue at sueglordan@yahoo.com.

Retreats

A Winter Solstice/Advent Reflection Day will be held Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nazareth Retreat Center, Nazareth, Ky. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

Sister Joetta Venneman, Carolyn Cromer, Lisa Downs and Amy Pascucci will lead a reflection on how stillness, light, compassion and Earth’s natural rhythm renew and refresh.

To register, visit www.nazarethretreatcenterky.org.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer an Advent retreat Dec. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church’s Aloysius Hall, 1920 Newburg Road. The cost is $25 and includes lunch.

To pre-register, which is required, or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext.1267.

Youth and Young Adults

Louisville Young Catholics will hold its next monthly “Distilled Doctrine” pub night event at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at 21st in Germantown, 1481 S. Shelby St.

The evening will include Catholic trivia, board games and other activities. Louisville Young Catholics will also collect clothes and hygiene items for Catholic Charities.

For more information, email louisvilleyoungcatholics@yahoo.com.

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 21.

The Catholic High School Placement Test for eighth-graders wishing to attend a Catholic high school next year will be Dec. 10.

The test is free, and students take the test at the Catholic high school they plan to attend. Students should bring two #2 pencils. Location information can be found at www.louisvillecatholicschools.com.

If inclement weather cancels the test on Dec. 10, it will be rescheduled for Dec. 17 at the same time. For more information, call or email the high school you plan to attend.

Here and There

A prescription drug drop-off event will be held Dec. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the St. John Paul II Parish Life Center, 3539 Goldsmith Lane.

The Script Unit of Louisville Metro Police Department will collect and secure all unused and expired prescription drugs. Original pill bottle containers and pills in plastic storage bags will be accepted.

For more information, call Patsy Meyer at 594-9396.

Dining Out for Life, which benefits House of Ruth, will be held Dec. 1. House of Ruth provides housing and support services for people with HIV/AIDS and their families who are homeless, at risk of losing their homes or need financial help.

To see a list of participating restaurants, visit houseofruth.net/dining-out-for-life/.

The Arts

“Music Under The Dome” will feature five hours of free, live music at St. James Church, 1826 Edenside Ave., during Bardstown Road Aglow Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Performers include organists Andrew Thuita and Phil Hines, the St. James Singers Choir and Orchestra and St. James School Choir, the Louisville Trombone Ensemble, the Sacred Heart Academy Madrigal Chorus and the Bellarmine University Schola Cantorum. For more information, call Hines at 451-1420.

Alumni Event

St. Xavier High School class of 2017 will celebrate its 5-year reunion on Dec. 9.

For information and to register, visit saintx.com/2017reunion or call 637-8485.