National School Choice Week to be observed virtually Jan. 22-24

National School Choice Week will be observed Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 in a virtual format this year. The usual EdChoice KY rallies will not be held this year due to health restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Catholic Conference of Kentucky will participate this year by sharing stories on Facebook and Twitter from parents across Kentucky. The CCK will also share information explaining what’s happening with educational choice in Kentucky, according to Andrew Vandiver, the CCK’s associate director.
The CCK is part of the EdChoice KY coalition, seeking to provide more educational opportunities to Kentucky students through an Education Opportunity Accounts (EOA) program.
Such a program, which is being considered by Kentucky lawmakers, would provide financial assistance to families with children in kindergarten through grade 12 in private and public schools for educational expenses.
School choice events also include:
- A virtual screening of the film “Miss Virginia” via the Zoom video conferencing platform at 6 p.m. Jan. 24. A live question and answer session will follow with Virginia Walden Ford, the parent who inspired the film. For more information or tickets to the virtual event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miss-virginia-screening-and-live-qa-tickets-136331851237
- The Big Four Bridge will be lit up yellow — the National School Choice Week color — between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24. Families are encouraged to take photos and post on social media using the hashtag #SchoolChoiceKy.
- The CCK is also encouraging schools to host virtual meetings with local legislators, so the students might learn about public service and the legislators might learn more about local schools.