National School Choice Week to be observed virtually Jan. 22-24

National School Choice Week will be observed Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 in a virtual format this year. The usual EdChoice KY rallies will not be held this year due to health restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Catholic Conference of Kentucky will participate this year by sharing stories on Facebook and Twitter from parents across Kentucky. The CCK will also share information explaining what’s happening with educational choice in Kentucky, according to Andrew Vandiver, the CCK’s associate director.

The CCK is part of the EdChoice KY coalition, seeking to provide more educational opportunities to Kentucky students through an Education Opportunity Accounts (EOA) program.

Such a program, which is being considered by Kentucky lawmakers, would provide financial assistance to families with children in kindergarten through grade 12 in private and public schools for educational expenses.

School choice events also include: