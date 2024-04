Members of Holy Spirit School’s robotics team posed for a photo with teacher Kevin Hulsman in March after winning the teamwork division of the VEX IQ Kentucky State Tournament. (Photo Special to The Record)

Holy Spirit School’s robotics team will compete in the Vex Robotics World Championship competition, set for April 25 to May 3 in Dallas.

Team Waffles, composed of eight middle school students, won the teamwork division of the VEX IQ Kentucky State Tournament last month. VEX IQ requires teams to design, build, program and drive their robot to complete predetermined tasks.

The team is still raising funds for the trip. For more information or to donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc495ueu.