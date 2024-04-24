Seminarian Cole McDowell ordained a deacon

Deacon Cole McDowell received the kiss of peace with Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre during Deacon McDowell’s ordination to the transitional diaconate April 20. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre ordained Cole McDowell to the transitional diaconate April 20 during a liturgy in the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. — Deacon McDowell’s home parish.

Archbishop Fabre prayed that Deacon McDowell will be “effective in action, gentle in ministry and constant in prayer.”

Deacon Cole McDowell and members of his family prayed during the ordination liturgy April 20 at his home parish, the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

Deacon McDowell, 30, is a seminarian in formation to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Louisville. The diaconate is a transitional step for seminarians as their formation nears its end.

The special liturgy drew a large crowd to support Deacon McDowell. It was concelebrated by Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz and Bishop William Medley of the Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.

Deacon Cole McDowell lay prostrate during the ordination rite. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

During his homily, Archbishop Fabre spoke directly to Deacon McDowell: “From this day on you are to be one of God’s ordained ministers, humbly serving the people of God.”

The archbishop noted that the diaconate is transitional for McDowell, but the grace it bestows is not.

Deacon Joe Dant and Deacon Cole McDowell shared a laugh during the kiss of peace. Deacon Yen Van Tran looked on. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)

“Ordination as a deacon is not a transitional grace but a permanent grace, called down upon you today, Cole, for the rest of your life,” said Archbishop Fabre. “All that’s poured out upon you will remain.”

Deacons are called in a “special way” to serve the community, and the priesthood builds upon this service, the archbishop said. “Rooting your life in service will not only enrich your life as a deacon but enrich your life as a priest.”

Archbishop Kurtz offered some closing remarks, saying to Deacon McDowell, “I know you will do well. I join with everyone to say how proud we are.”

Father André Sicard of the Diocese of Salt Lake City, Utah, helped Deacon Cole McDowell with his vestments during the ordination. (Record Photo by Ruby Thomas)