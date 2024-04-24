Seminarian Cole McDowell ordained a deacon

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre ordained Cole McDowell to the transitional diaconate April 20 during a liturgy in the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky. — Deacon McDowell’s home parish.
Archbishop Fabre prayed that Deacon McDowell will be “effective in action, gentle in ministry and constant in prayer.”
Deacon McDowell, 30, is a seminarian in formation to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Louisville. The diaconate is a transitional step for seminarians as their formation nears its end.
The special liturgy drew a large crowd to support Deacon McDowell. It was concelebrated by Archbishop Emeritus Joseph E. Kurtz and Bishop William Medley of the Diocese of Owensboro, Ky.
During his homily, Archbishop Fabre spoke directly to Deacon McDowell: “From this day on you are to be one of God’s ordained ministers, humbly serving the people of God.”
The archbishop noted that the diaconate is transitional for McDowell, but the grace it bestows is not.
“Ordination as a deacon is not a transitional grace but a permanent grace, called down upon you today, Cole, for the rest of your life,” said Archbishop Fabre. “All that’s poured out upon you will remain.”
Deacons are called in a “special way” to serve the community, and the priesthood builds upon this service, the archbishop said. “Rooting your life in service will not only enrich your life as a deacon but enrich your life as a priest.”
Archbishop Kurtz offered some closing remarks, saying to Deacon McDowell, “I know you will do well. I join with everyone to say how proud we are.”