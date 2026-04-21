Share the Journey — Volunteering is a  two-way gift

Ken Rudolph

My connection to Catholic Charities of Louisville began more than two decades ago, when my wife, Susan, and I started our journey to build our family through adoption.

In 2002, Catholic Charities operated a robust adoption program, offering placement services, home studies, education for prospective parents and stewardship of adoption records.

At the time, we could not have imagined how deeply that ministry would shape our lives — then and now.

In 2003, we were blessed beyond measure when the Lord gifted us with our daughter Allison. Two years later, our hearts expanded again when we welcomed Natalie into our family. Adoption truly is what many describe as the birth of a child through the heart.

From the beginning, Susan and I were committed to sharing our daughters’ adoption stories openly and honestly, valuing transparency and honoring the lives that made our family possible.

When Allison turned 16, she expressed a strong desire to learn more about her birth parents and siblings. While we had gathered some information, we knew that full records would not be accessible until she turned 18. Allison reached out to Catholic Charities seeking additional details, only to discover that retrieving historical adoption records was far from simple.

Although Catholic Charities ceased adoption placement services in 2016, the agency continues to serve those connected to past adoptions. It maintains records spanning nearly a century and responds daily to individuals seeking to understand their biological roots.

Seeing both the need and the opportunity, Susan and I felt called to volunteer.

‘What I have come to understand through this journey is that volunteerism is a two‑way gift. It transforms the lives of those in need, but it also profoundly shapes the lives of those who serve.’

As we began, we quickly realized the scope of the challenge. Records existed in many forms — index cards, paper files, microfiche and early digital systems — making it difficult to connect individuals with complete information.

Under the leadership of Holly Baumer Smith, we joined a dedicated volunteer team and put our skills in data and systems management to work.

We collaborated with Catholic Charities offices across the country and developed a digitization process using optical character recognition and structured data entry. What once took hours now took minutes.

Within the first month, more than two dozen individuals were reunited with meaningful portions of their histories. While much work remains, this entirely volunteer‑driven effort is quickly becoming more efficient than ever before.

In 2025, I faced significant health challenges. During that difficult season, volunteering with Catholic Charities became a source of healing and purpose. The work gave me focus, hope and a renewed sense of contribution. I credit this ministry as a vital part of my recovery and well‑being.

Today, Susan and I continue to serve — most recently at the Father Jack Jones Food Pantry — helping distribute food to those experiencing hunger and homelessness.

Ken and Susan Rudolph are pictured with their daughters in this undated photo. (Photo Special to The Record)

Each act of service reinforces what we have learned firsthand: Catholic Charities’ programs empower individuals and families toward self‑sufficiency, transform lives and help create a community where every person is welcomed, valued and strengthened to reach their full potential.

What I have come to understand through this journey is that volunteerism is a two‑way gift. It transforms the lives of those in need, but it also profoundly shapes the lives of those who serve. It brings purpose, healing and joy in ways that are often unexpected.

More volunteerism is needed to support the vital work of Catholic Charities. By giving of our time and talents, we not only help others move forward, we discover our own capacity for growth and fulfillment.



Ken Rudolph is a retired executive from GE and serves as a volunteer at Catholic Charities of Louisville and Norton Cancer Institute. If you are interested in volunteering at Catholic Charities, contact Debbie Belt at dbelt@archlou.orgor visit cclou.org/volunteer. April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month.