Catholic Charities of Louisville offers array of volunteer opportunities

Nancy Poole, a volunteer at Catholic Charities, held an infant in the nursery while his mother participated in the agency’s Mother-Infant Care Program in May 2019. (Record File Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Catholic Charities of Louisville needs volunteers to help support an array of programs and services — from childcare to administrative activities.

Tour hosts are needed to welcome visitors to the “People of Hope” Mobile Museum May 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park under the Big Four Bridge.

are needed to welcome visitors to the “People of Hope” Mobile Museum May 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park under the Big Four Bridge. Childcare volunteers for the Mama Matters Program are needed from May 27 to July 31. Two adults and two teenage youth (14 years or older) are needed each shift at the agency’s main office, 435 E. Broadway.

for the Mama Matters Program are needed from May 27 to July 31. Two adults and two teenage youth (14 years or older) are needed each shift at the agency’s main office, 435 E. Broadway. “Friendly Visitor” volunteers are needed to provide companionship and social activities for residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.

volunteers are needed to provide companionship and social activities for residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities. Certified Volunteer Ombudsmen are needed to advocate on behalf of residents in long-term care facilities to improve their overall care. Volunteers must complete an initial 36 hours of training and complete 18 hours of continued education annually. Volunteers must spend a minimum of two hours visiting residents each week.

are needed to advocate on behalf of residents in long-term care facilities to improve their overall care. Volunteers must complete an initial 36 hours of training and complete 18 hours of continued education annually. Volunteers must spend a minimum of two hours visiting residents each week. Administrative volunteers are needed for data entry and filing. Remote and in-person opportunities are available with a flexible schedule.

For more details or to submit a volunteer interest form, visit cclou.org/volunteer. For additional information, contact Debbie Belt, volunteer coordinator, dbelt@archlou.org or call 502-637-9786, ext. 115.