The Record seeks nominations for individuals in ‘hidden ministries’

The Record is looking to highlight an individual from your parish who serves in a “hidden ministry.” We would like to feature volunteers who give their time freely and are largely unnoticed for their ministries.

For example, in your parish, it might be the parishioner who cleans the church, the individual who arranges flowers for the sanctuary or the couple that’s been in charge of “coffee and donuts” for decades. Individuals who serve in their ministries on a weekly or monthly basis are preferred.

If a volunteer comes to mind at your parish, please fill out the nomination form at therecordnewspaper.org/recognize-a-hidden-ministry-in-your-parish.

Due to the volume of submissions we expect to receive, not every submission will be published by The Record. A Record reporter will contact you via email if your nomination will be featured.