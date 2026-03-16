Share the Journey — A journey rooted in agriculture

Amir Hussein

My mother and father were farmers in Mogadishu. They grew mainly wheat, corn, beans, squash and greens. They were forced off that land in 1992 during the Somali civil war. We escaped to Kenya as refugees, leaving everything behind. I grew up in a large refugee camp called Kakuma, today one of the largest camps in the world.

Leaving our home was hard, and we struggled a lot. However, a shared community farm plot helped us hold on. My family split what we grew in half — a portion for meals and sending the rest to the market. Agriculture was a source of livelihood for many families and helped people support one another during the conflict.

It wasn’t until 2004 that my family and I were granted U.S. immigration approval to move to the United States. In 2005, I was resettled in Tennessee because my eldest sister had already established herself there. I was 5 years old.

Our time there was short, as two years later my uncle convinced us there were land opportunities in Kentucky. We gathered our belongings and moved to Louisville in 2007.

Upon arrival, we joined a collective of Somali farmers who had permission from Bethany United Christian Church to farm 2.2 acres of land. Farming once again became a source of comfort, familiarity and community. In 2007, my family became part of Common Earth Gardens’ (CEG) programming.

Drawing from my experience selling at markets with my family, I applied to become the farmers’ market coordinator at CEG when I turned 18 and saw the job opening. This allowed me to build on my background and continue working with families I had known for years.

As I grew into this work, one of my favorite parts became witnessing the creativity and adaptability of farmers. While I help teach CEG’s Farm Business Program, I also continue to learn from the farmers and their impressive ability to problem-solve and adapt to new environments, whether building tall trellises from tree branches or interplanting crops to manage pests and conserve water.

My involvement in Louisville’s urban agriculture community has deepened my desire to connect immigrant farmers with markets and available land. Much of my work involves building relationships, linking farmers with opportunities, sharing resources and strengthening bonds between rural and urban communities.

The work is about more than economic opportunity; it is also about preserving culture and identity through food and farming traditions. Agriculture carries history, memory and knowledge that many families have brought across generations and continents.

Whether you’re a farmer, gardener, refugee, immigrant or longtime resident, food and land connect us. Strengthening this bond helps build healthier, more resilient communities. Supporting local agriculture and gardens allows people to grow food, share culture and support one another.

Common Earth Gardens depends on community support in many forms. Funding helps provide land, irrigation systems, tools and other resources. At the same time, participation such as attending events, volunteering with Catholic Charities, joining community gardens or supporting local food initiatives in Louisville is equally essential.

To get involved, consider volunteering, joining a garden or attending our events to support our mission.

Amir Hussein is the Farmers Market Coordinator for Common Earth Gardens and is studying accounting at Southern New Hampshire University. His family runs Bakar Family Farms. He can be reached at ahussein@archlou.org. To learn more about Common Earth Gardens, visit CCLOU.ORG/CEG